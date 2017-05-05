Conservation district hosts Madison Watershed planning meeting

“(The Madison Conservation District) is helping lead the community in a collaborative effort to identify our current, and future, resource concerns,” said Ethan Kunard, water programs manager for the MCD, as he welcomed 35 people to a watershed planning meeting on April 26 in Ennis. “Then we will identify our options.”

The April 26 meeting was the third this year – Kunard previously hosted a meeting centered around drought resiliency, and another about climate change.

“Along with these informational meetings, we’re gathering data, which will be put into a watershed report,” Kunard said. “It’s a long process, but starting it now will pay off.”

