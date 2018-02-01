Commission informs engineers fairground plan “unacceptable”

VIRGINIA CITY – During its Jan. 23 meeting, the Madison County Commission approved a letter to Great West Engineering, informing the firm a fairgrounds master plan it prepared is unacceptable.

The letter lists several deficiencies identified by commissioners, including the lack of reference to economic development. “The Planning grant was intended to pursue ideas to promote economic development in the County,” the letter reads. “This document does not mention Economic Development at all.”

The letter notes that the master plan includes a floodplain appendix with an executive summary, and continues, “However, there is nothing that summarizes the results or impact of this study i.e. new construction limitations, floodway vs. floodplain, etc. Should a copy of the Floodplain results map be included?”

Commissioners stated that outdated information was used to prepare the plan. “Using a copy of the 2009 Preliminary Architectural/Engineering Report is outdated information,” the letter reads. “For instance, the 2016 Capital Improvements Plan references repairs that have been completed on the Octagonal Building and the Grandstands have been repaired.”

Minor deficiencies listed in the letter include the omission of several activities. “Page 6, paragraph four should reference 4H and FFA programs which include hogs, steers, sheep and horses, as well as the smaller exhibits for poultry, rabbits, etc.” the letter reads. “Three buildings at the Fairgrounds house indoor exhibits at the Fair such as food, horticulture, crafts, etc. In other words, the hog barn is not the only venue at the fair. The hog barn became a priority because there is not enough space.”

The letter also recites as a minor deficiency, “Six elements were identified in the original scope of work on the application – only four were listed on page 1 of the report.”

The letter was addressed to GWE project manager Jeremiah Theys and GWE certified grant writer Craig Erickson, and signed by commissioners Ronald Nye, James Hart and Dan Allhands.

Development Coordinator Position

The commission discussed hiring a development coordinator to provide information to builders in areas other than subdivisions. Among other topics, the coordinator would provide information on avoiding sensitive riparian areas, weed control and septic systems.

Planning director Charity Fechter said a coordinator would not direct builders where or how to build, but would provide advice how to avoid problems. “The purpose behind it is education,” she said. “It’s not regulatory; it’s not designed to be regulatory. The intent is to put it in place for about two years, see if it’s effective, and if it is, keep it up. And if it isn’t, drop it.”

The county commission declined to adopt a streamside setback ordinance in 2010. “Back in 2007, the planning board was asked to look into regulating streamsides, putting in streamside setbacks,” said Fechter. “They spent about three years at it and it was very contentious. They came up with some proposed regulations, working with the commissioners, and the commissioners decided not to adopt it, which is fair. What they said was they would like to have a position that would educate people to that end, so that they don’t build in the riparian areas, in those sensitive areas next to streams.”

In 2013, the county instituted a pre-construction safety review for new construction, to educate developers and owners of potential consequences of inappropriate development, with a focus on fire safety and proper ingress and egress. The PCSR also provides information to first responders about conditions at reviewed properties. A PCSR results in pre-construction recommendations to builders, but does not regulate construction. Fire chiefs are responsible for conducting PCSRs.

Fechter said a development coordinator would provide different kinds of information to builders, such as avoiding damage from floods, preventing damage to waterways, and information on septic systems. The director believes the commission is generally supportive of hiring a development coordinator and said the position could be filled this summer. “We’re looking at probably part-time,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that have to be worked out, like who do they report to and where are they housed. All those sorts of things.”

Fechter said qualifications for the position, as developed by the county to this point, would be a bachelor’s degree with several year’s experience in education and natural resources.

In other business on Jan. 23, the commission:

• Approved a letter of support for a Granite Creek flood mitigation grant, requested by Ruby Watershed Council stewardship director David Stout.

• Approved a change order to the Laurin Bridge replacement project, changing the completion date of the project. The bridge was opened to traffic on Jan. 19.

• Took no action on airports, proposal for cleaning light fixtures and courthouse blinds, repair of benches at courthouse and ropes in courtroom, courthouse elevator project and district boundary changes.

The county commission will hold a joint meeting with the airport board via video conference on Jan. 31 at 4 p.m. The commission will open the session in the public meeting room in the administrative building in Virginia City, with the airport board and engineer Robert Peccia participating via video conference.