The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission held a public hearing on Feb. 15 regarding a proposal to restrict motorized boat use on the Madison River to a no wake speed from the north Ennis Lake Bridge to the Madison Dam. The hearing was held at Fish, Wildlife and Parks region three headquarters in Bozeman at 6 p.m.
One Response to Commission holds public hearing for no wake rules on section of Madison River
It’s unfortunate that the hearing to discuss a no wake zone in the canyon section of Ennis lake was held in February when many community residents were not at home. I think it’s a worthwhile discussion to re open, as the usage increases on the lake from nearby Bozeman residents take to local waters in greater numbers, and are challenging the serenity of the canyon for hikers,fisherman,kayakers,etc. it would appear that there are plenty of other places on the lake where waterskiing and jet boating can be enjoyed. Not the canyon and not the delicate shoreline along the lakes many braided inlets.