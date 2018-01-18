Commission approves disaster funds for water line

VIRGINIA CITY – Madison County approved the use of leftover disaster funds for the replacement of a broken water line between Twin Bridges and the county fairgrounds.

During its regular meeting on Jan. 9, the Madison County Commission voted unanimously to use as much as necessary of $160,000 emergency funds, remaining from a grant received in 2011 following severe flooding. Madison County Commissioner Ron Nye said the county also will apply for an emergency Treasure State Endowment Program grant for replacement of the line.

The resolution approved last Tuesday declares, “restoration of the water line is essential to ensure the health, safety and welfare of users of the Madison County Fairgrounds both for drinking and fire suppression.” The resolution continues, “the County has committed all available funding, taken all possible action to combat and alleviate the situation and local funding is not adequate to cope with the situation.”

The two-inch, PVC water line serving the fairground area was installed in 1998, across the bottom of the Beaverhead River, using excavation and backfill.

Great West Engineering consultant Jeremiah Theys investigated the water line break and provided a memorandum to commissioners on Jan. 5, concluding the line was exposed and ruptured during high water flows in 2011and 2017. After examining water usage records, the firm determined the line broke between May 22 and June 20 of last year.

“It is assumed that the flooding of 2011 likely caused scour and lateral downcutting of the river which exposed the water line crossing,” the memo reads in part. “The high flows of 2017 had the carrying capacity to transport large river gravels which damaged the water line.”

Theys reported the water line could not be “slip-line” repaired, due to its small size and the nature of the damage. The engineer recommended the county bore a new water line under the river, at sufficient depth to prevent future damage. “It should be noted that this line is the only water service to the fairgrounds, so it is critical that the line is replaced to resume operations on the property,” the memo concludes.

Nye said the county likely would install an eight-inch line to replace the broken two-inch line, to provide more water capacity for future development in the fairground area.

County working with town to adjust water bill

The water line break was discovered after the county received at least four water bills from Twin Bridges that included more than a million gallons of excess water use per month. Total water usage billed to the Madison County Fair Board between June and September last year was 9,490,700 gallons. Following the discovery of the high bills, the county alerted the town. Twin Bridges water workers completed a pressure test, which revealed the line break under the river. As a result of the excess water use, the county received a bill of about $5,300 from the town.

Nye said he was unclear why the high bills were not discovered sooner. “The water line was in the river, so it was not detectable,” he said. “The water meter should have been the indicator and what exactly happened there, I don’t know.”

Nye hopes the county and town can agree to adjust the bill or have the town accept payment in-kind. The commissioner said the county’s investment in a water line to the fairground would further the town’s goal to build a water and sewer system to serve the fairground area. “This water line going across the river is going to be part of that whole system that they can tie onto,” said Nye. “So, it’s a pretty significant in-kind contribution. They have their budget, just like we have our budget. If their budget can’t stand the $5,000 water bill that put the water in the river – there was no benefit to anybody – we have to figure out a way to make the thing work. Maybe we can do some trade-offs or something. We both have projects to do and, by cooperating, we can get some things done.”

Water and sewer service to the fairground area would provide several benefits to the town. “For years, they’ve tried to get the water and sewer across the river to the children’s center property,” said Nye. “The two tie in together. They call it a loop, and it keeps that water circulating and you don’t get the bacteria build-up in there. That’s part of the reason the county is involved – we need year-round water and sewer over at the fairground. It would make those buildings available for more functions in wintertime – that’s all activities for a little town.”

Nye believes public water and sewer service would encourage private developers, like the owner of the former children’s center property, to develop residential properties. “She’s got several properties you could rent right now, because there’s a shortage of rental property in the valley,” he said. “It’s in the city limits, but without water and sewer, she can’t do that.”

Twin Bridges Mayor Tom Hyndman was scheduled to discuss the water bill with commissioners during the commission meeting on Jan. 16.

In other business, the county commission:

• Heard an update from ThinkOne Architects on the courthouse elevator project. The architects are expected to present a proposal with a cost estimate by mid-February.

• Heard an update from civil engineering firm Robert Peccia and Associates on progress toward a master plan and environmental assessment for an upgrade to the Ennis Big Sky Airport to Class C. The plan is expected to be completed in about six months. Class C airspace is designed to improve aviation safety by reducing the risk of midair collisions in the terminal area and enhance air traffic management. A Class C airport must have an operational air traffic control tower and terminal radar approach controls. The study is 90 percent funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

• Approved a number of hirings and board appointments, which will be reported next week to allow notification by the county to the employees and appointees.

• Approved a letter to the U.S. Forest Service, requesting payment of $13,457 for culverts to be installed on Cliff Road and Wade Lake Road.

• Discussed a resolution for a continuing mill levy for nursing homes, but took no action.

• Discussed applying for a Montana Department of Transportation grant for a senior citizens’ bus.

The next commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 9:30 a.m. Meeting agendas are available online at madisoncountymt.gov.