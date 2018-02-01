Classifieds Feb. 1, 2018

Moving? Downsizing?

Liquidating an Estate?

WE CAN HELP

AbleEstateSales.com

Call Mike at 842-5251

LIFE ESTATE FOR SALE

128 Harrison Street

Harrison, Montana

Shown by appointment only

Call 406-244-0156 or

406-682-3304

Part time Registered Nurse-Part-time at Madison Valley Manor, in Ennis, MT. $22.44 – $28.05. Part-time position, must be able to work a flexible schedule with some weekends or evening shifts required. The County is an equal opportunity employer. The County shall, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations to otherwise qualified individuals with disabilities. Call Christine Despres, DON 406-682-7271 for more information.

Madison Valley Manor in Ennis is looking for certified nurses aides to work full or part time in the long term care setting.Training may be provided for interested individuals. Get your healthcare career started at the grass roots level. Health Insurance , retirement and many other benefits are available.

EOE , contact Christine Despres, DON 406-600-6379 for more information.

CNA

TOBACCO ROOT MOUNTAINS CARE CENTER IN SHERIDAN, MT A SMALL FAMILY ORIENTED LTC FACILITY HAS POSITIONS OPEN FOR CERTIFIED NURSE’S AIDES. WILL TRAIN IF NOT

CERTIFIED. COMPETETIVE WAGES, GREAT BENEFITS. CONTACT HOLLY AT (406) 842-5600 FOR

MORE INFO AND APPLICATION. EOE

REGISTERED NURSE (RN)/LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE (LPN)

Tobacco Root Mountain Care Center (TRMCC) is a skilled nursing facility located in Sheridan, Montana. TRMCC provides 24-hour long term nursing care and has the capabilities to care for adults with acute medical needs or seniors recovering from surgery needing rehabilitation services.

We are looking for passionate and talented team members to join TRMCC. This is an amazing opportunity for a LTC RN or LPN to work in a great relaxed environment assisting the residents of our facility.

Employee Benefits:

Health insurance available (County sponsored benefit with 30 hours or more per week), optional dental, and vision plans • Flexible spending account or Health Savings account available • Montana Public Employee Administration (retirement benefit) and optional 457-b savings plan • Life insurance • Vacation and sick time benefits.

TRMCC promotes a drug and alcohol-free workplace. Offers of employment are contingent upon successfully passing pre-employment screenings.

Contact Information

Holly Haithcox – Business Office Manager

Tobacco Root Mountain Care Center

326 Madison Street, Sheridan MT

406-842-5600

Local Hardware company is in search of an individual to assume the role of Sales Associate. Candidate should have experience in providing excellent customer service, possess a can-do attitude and be willing to learn the many facets of the business. Will be responsible for assisting customers with purchases, providing product information, answering inquiries and greeting patrons. Previous hardware experience desired but not mandatory. Employer will train. Wage is dependent upon experience.

Licensed Hair Stylist needed for Madison Valley Manor for ½ day per week for resident hair care. For more info call Leslie at 682-7271.

The Cardwell School is accepting bids for interior painting projects, must be licensed and insured. Please contact Jim 406-491-6995 for more information.

Full-Time, Night-Shift RN

The Ruby Valley Hospital is accepting applications for a full-time, night-shift RN. The position is eligible for benefits and the salary is competition. This is an exciting time at the Ruby Valley Hospital. Jump on board and as we prepare to move to our brand new facility! Please visit www.RubyValleyHospital.com to apply on-line.

Trustee Positions for

Ennis Schools

Ennis School District 52 is currently seeking two trustees for three year terms. Anyone qualified for and interested in running for these positions may pick up a petition from Ginger Martello at Ennis High School. Petitions must be turned in at the School District Clerk’s office prior to 4 p.m. March 29, 2018. No candidate may appear on the ballot unless he or she meets this deadline. If you have any questions about the trustee positions, please call Superintendent Casey Klasna at 682-4258.

BARKER VILLAGE

APARTMENTS:

1 bedroom unfurnished apartments available in Ennis. A/C, washer/dryer equipped, private location. 1 year lease, $650 per month plus security deposit, utilities included, non-smoking, no dogs. Call Erich Vogeli, Manager at 406-682-5737.

BARKER VILLAGE

APARTMENTS:

1 bedroom furnished apartments available in Ennis. A/C, washer/dryer equipped, private location. 4 month lease, $700 per month plus security deposit, utilities included, non-smoking, no dogs. Call Erich Vogeli, Manager at 406-682-5737.

For Rent – Lone Elk Mall: Retail/office unit, 2000 sq ft, $700/month plus utilities and maintenance dues. 682-5653

PETERSON’S DISCOUNT STORAGE

Indoor & Outdoor RV/Boat storage, storage units. Ennis, 581-9254

MADISON MANAGEMENT

Vacation and Long Term Rentals

570-5401

www.madisonmanagement.com

FOR RENT

Mini-storage/insulated garage, in Ennis. 12×23. $60 per month. 682-7153

248 Front St, Harrison, lg1 Bd hse. Rent $600. a mo. Call Baycroft’s Prop Mgmt, Inc

406-560-3274

www.baycroftproperty.com

Professional office space in Lone Elk Mall. 120sf. Includes common area conference room, utilities and other amenities. $200/mo. 682.5653

Madison Valley

Caring & Sharing

Hours:

Mon. Noon-2:00 p.m.

Sat. 9-11:00 a.m.

Wed. 5-7 p.m.

Lone Elk Mall, Unit 4.

Ennis. 682-7844

1999 Subaru Legacy Outback Limited. $3,300 o.b.o.

Mechanic owned. New cooling system along with heads. Transmission serviced and flushed no more than 200 miles ago. Timing belt and pulleys, water pump done no more than 10,000 miles ago. Odometer stopped about a year ago. New studded Hankook tires. Check engine light on. Evan system fault. No drive ability issues.

Call (406)640-1579.

Vintage Oak table, five legs, three leaves with claw feet. Vintage desk, chairs and misc. items. Call (480) 335-7431.

47-tfc-f280-300 ton high quality alfalfa. 3×4 medium square. Near Ennis.

406-581-4124

My beautiful 6 ft. grand piano, like new, bought 2004, appraised $5200, asking $4900; moving, must sell. 406-579-8411

SNO THROWER

Toro Powerlite

98cc Engine

Electric start 16″ width

2104 SNO THROWER

MTD Gold 24″ clearing width

Electric start single hand operation, heated hand grips

6 forward – 2 reverse speeds. Call Zoe Todd 682.4360

46’’ Vintage round oak table with pedestals and feet, antique tear hand painted Asian side tables, vintage maple hutch, and much more. ALL ITEMS LIKE NEW. Call Jan at (406)287-9290. Will email pictures by request.

For Sale: Collection of Larry Zabel framed and unframed prints and giclees. Can buy any or all. Pick up in Butte, or we can ship for fee. Leave message 406-490-1712.

Like new portable keyboard by Peavey, lots of great sounds & recording capable, professional style, $895 w/stand. 406-579-8411

Real Estate– Northwest Montana – Company owned. Small and large acre parcels. Private. Trees and meadows. National Forest boundaries. Tungstenholdings.com (406) 293-3714

Nuverra is hiring for CDL Class A Truck Drivers. Drivers can earn a $1500 sign on bonus. To apply call (701) 842-3618, or go online to www.nuverra.com/careers . Nuverra environmental solutions is an equal opportunity employer.

For Sale two 2012 16 x 80 mobile homes in great condition $43,900 each delivered and set up within 150 miles of Billings (406) 259-4663

BLACK ANGUS BULLS. 30 years of breeding bulls that calve easy and wean big. Buy direct for HUGE savings. (406) 799-3782 schweitzer@montana.com

If you are reading this ad, you can see that classified advertising works! Reach over 400,000 readers in Montana and beyond to promote your product, service, event and business. To get results, contact this newspaper, or the Montana Newspaper Association at (406) 443-2850 or email stacy@mtnewspapers.com or member@mtnewspapers.com. 25 words for the small investment of $149