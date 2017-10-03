Clash of the cats: Sheridan and Harrison go head-to-head in conference match

It was purple versus purple, cat versus cat in the Sheridan gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The Lady Panthers hosted the Lady Wildcats for mid-season league action and were able to walk away victorious. The “W” put the Panthers in fifth place in league standings, as of Sept. 27.

Starting in the first set, the teams were evenly matched as they went point for point, stalling for a quick volley, 7-7. Sheridan’s Zoe Lee and Madison Van Houten each had brief serving streaks in the first set to propel the Panthers to the finish line. Add in a couple play setups from setter Micara Devereaux and the Panthers took the lead and the win, 25-17.

Moving to the second set, the Lady Wildcats saw serving success from freshman Aleena Bacon and were able to make good on Panther errors. The Wildcats had a brief lead before Lee found herself at the serving line again, knocking down another couple of serves to bring the Panthers back. The Panther ace cheer was echoed many time throughout the game, thanks to the team’s 25 total aces. Though the Wildcats put up a fight, they could not stop the Panther push – Sheridan took the second set, 25-20.

Charging back with hopes of taking back the game, the Wildcats had the early lead in the third set as senior Alexys Bacon found holes in Sheridan’s offense. Alexys Bacon knocked two hits down from the middle of the net, right down into the middle of the court.

Rattling the Panther defense, Lee found made her way around the rotation, pounding kills back on Harrison’s side and serving up the aces. The Panthers were up 16-9.

Aleena Bacon was able to get the Wildcats back in the game as she served two line drive aces, causing Sheridan to call out of bounds. Though she was able to bring the ‘Cats back with serves, it was not quite enough to secure the lead and the Panthers finished out the match ahead, 25-17.

Lee finished with 10 aces and four kills, Tia Hill had six aces and four digs for the Panthers and team captain Destiny Fabel finished with five kills.

On the Wildcats’ side, Aleena Bacon led the team in kills with four and aces with six. Older sister, Alexys Bacon had the only block for the Wildcats and eighth grader Sophia Mitchell finished with two digs.

ROUNDUP

Sheridan

The Lady Panthers were in Philipsburg on Friday for a showdown with the Granite Lady Prospectors, ultimately falling to the Prospectors in three sets, 8-25, 7-25, 12-25.

Micara Devereaux finished with three kills and four assists and Amanda Grow and Tia Hill each had one ace against the Prospectors.

Saturday night, the Panthers were in West Yellowstone where they lost in three sets, 13-25, 10-25, 18-25.

Devereaux had two aces and three kills, Zoe Lee had two aces and one dig, Destiny Fabel had three kills and Madison Van Houten had one dig against the Lady Wolverines.

Harrison

The Harrison Wildcats had to postpone their game against the Granite Lady Prospectors after a bus broke down on Thursday, leaving the Lady Prospectors stranded outside Anaconda. The game was rescheduled for Oct. 9 in Harrison beginning at 6 p.m.

Twin Bridges

The Lady Falcons hosted neighbors and class B contenders the Whitehall Lady Trojans on Sept. 27, defeating the Trojans in three sets, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17.

Senior Kailee Oliverson led the team with 14 kills and four blocks, Savanna Stewart finished with 16 assists and five aces and senior transfer student Kylie Larsen finished with three digs.

The Falcons were in Manhattan Christian over the weekend of the MCHS invitational where they took on teams like Whitehall and Shields Valley. The Falcons defeated White Sulphur Springs, Whitehall and Shields Valley and took second in pool play after losing to class B state champions Red Lodge.

Ennis

The Lady Mustangs hosted the Lima Bears for a doubled header match on Sept. 28, defeating the Bears in both games. The Mustangs took both matches in three sets, 25-6, 25-7, 25-11 and 25-12, 25-4, 25-5.

Danyel Martin finished with six aces and two digs in the first game and 10 kills and one block in the second. Josie Jenkins had four aces for the Mustangs and two digs in the first match. Payton Fortner had six aces in the second match, while McCall Goodman and Josie Hokanson each added five to the mix. Goodman also finished with six assists.

The Mustangs were in Manhattan Christian too for mid season tournament play, coming out victorious. The Mustangs defeated Bozeman’s sophomore team and Manhattan in tournament play and defeated Red Lodge in three to take first place, 15-25, 25-21, 15-8.