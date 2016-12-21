Channel migration and mapping of the Madison River

Before the storm hit last Wednesday, nearly 40 members of the community and surrounding conservation districts gathered at the Ennis school cafeteria for a presentation on mapping the Madison River regarding floodplains and channel migration.

“There is really a state need for flood hazard mapping,” said Rebecca Ramsey, Ruby Watershed Coordinator, as she addressed the crowd.

The purpose of creating a comprehensive and up-to-date map of the river could help landowners, developers and current homeowners understand the river system and how it moves, as well as provide information and aid in future land development or restoration projects.

After a high water year and flooding in 2011, a team of interagency staff from different divisions of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Department of Environmental Quality determined a need for flood hazard mapping, according to Ramsey.

“We at the Ruby Valley Conservation District had channel migration maps completed in either 2009 or 2010, and found them so useful and had given feedback to the state agencies,” she said.

After being approached to support a channel migration and floodplain mapping project on the Madison Watershed, the Ruby Valley Conservation District applied for a Reclamation and Development Grant through the DNRC. The competitive process includes an appearance in the legislature and a proven crucial state need for the grant. After the RVCD obtained a planning grant in 2012, they hired DTM Consulting to write a full proposal for the $350,000 RDG grant.

“There’s not a lot of information (regarding the Madison River) out there and part of what we do is to try to provide education and not just regulation, which is why we decided we would be a good candidate to spearhead the project,” Ramsey said.

A first step

The Dec. 14 meeting was just a first step in determining a list of priorities regarding mapping and migration of the Madison River, according to Jen Johnson with Allied Engineering, who presented data and findings from her research, as well as a drafted map to community members.

“This is really just the first step in the process and we want to hear from you guys,” said Johnson. “We want your community input and concerns in regard to the river.”

During the meeting, Tony Thatcher with DTM Consulting spoke about channel migration of the Madison River and the difference between channel migration mapping and floodplain mapping, while also showing a progression of the migration of the Madison River over time.

“When we look at channel migration, we’re asking, ‘will the river move into a field or bridge, etc., based on its previous migrations versus will a field or house be inundated during a high water year’,” he said, adding this first meeting was the outreach and educational piece of the project.

“This is not just a study that sits on the shelf,” Thatcher said. “It gets used and used and we want landowners and stakeholders to have a hand in it.”

Ramsey said she hopes the public meetings will help make the maps more accurate.

“People who have been around a long time can contribute and say ‘this is where the river always gorges,’ or provide information of that nature,” she said. “There was no prior inventory and once everything is combined, I hope these communities find (the maps) as useful as we have in the Ruby. It’s an educational tool – it’s a great way to sit down with a landowner and say this where your property is so they can make better land use decisions; whether it’s where to put a barn or fencing or where they want to do a restoration project. Every landowner or potential landowner on the river can use these (maps) and have a science-based tool.”