Cellular One customers must find new cell phone service

When Cellular One goes dark on July 31, 1,836 customers in the Ruby Valley alone will be without cell phone service, according to Matt Greemore, Twin Bridges Town Council member.

“I talked to Cellular One and they said there were 1,836 customers,” he said. “And that’s customers, not phones. I’m a customer and my family has three phones.”

According to Sheriff Dave Schenk, the issue boils down to the fact that neither Verizon or AT&T – the two providers likely to step up to the plate – have committed to anything.

“We have major concerns about this in terms of public safety,” Schenk said. “Everything is quiet from the companies. We want answers.”

