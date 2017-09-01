Brucellosis detected in 1 Madison County heifer

According to officials with the Montana Department of Livestock, brucellosis has been detected in a cattle herd in Madison County. The National Veterinary Services Lab in Iowa confirmed the disease, and the news came in the form of a DOL press release on Aug. 24.

Brucellosis is a contagious bacterial infection that can be found in domestic animals and wildlife, and can be transmitted to humans. The disease results in miscarriages or aborting of fetuses in pregnant animals and can cause undulant fever in humans if they come in contact with the brucella pathogen through contaminated meat or unpasteurized milk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the detection, the ranch has been placed under quarantine and all other animals are getting tested for the disease.

