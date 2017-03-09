Bringing back the Ennis Girl Scouts and the future of volunteering

Posted on by Caitlin Avey

The Ennis community can once again rejoice as the Girl Scouts are back in town, thanks to Heather Dedman, Cassidy Straszewski and Justine Darrah.

Girl Scouts is a program known around the world that works with young girls to help establish core values, learn valuable skills and build a sisterhood.

“Ennis is an amazing community that deserves a scouting program to be here,” said Straszewski, who, along with Dedman are the head troop leaders. “I was a Girl Scout and I thoroughly enjoyed it and I wanted to give the girls somewhere they could go to build core values – courage, confidence and character.”

