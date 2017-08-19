Bridging the gap: Commissioners hone in on start dates for Laurin, Varney bridges

During their meeting on Aug. 8, Madison County commissioners Jim Hart, Ron Nye and Dan Allhands signed off on permit applications for construction to start on two bridges in the county.

According to Jeremiah Theys with Great West Engineering, construction to replace the Laurin Bridge will most likely commence this fall.

“It’ll be a new concrete structure that will handle all loadings,” said Theys of the design, adding he estimated completion in early December. “It all depends on the contractor’s schedule.”

The need to revamp the bridge was made apparent in 2014, when commissioners addressed the substructure and amount of traffic on the bridge. Then commissioner Dave Schulz said the bridge would not carry the county into the next decade.