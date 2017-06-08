It is a game known throughout eight-man, class C football – the ‘Clev’ game.

In its 34th year, the Bob Cleverly All Star Game saw Madison County athletes take to the field, joining together with past rivals for the title. This year, thanks to a switch up of districts, Ennis and Twin Bridges senior players once again put on opposing jerseys, and battled each other for a chance to be champions. The blue team, led by five Ennis players, prevailed.

