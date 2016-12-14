Blaine Spring Creek Bridge open to traffic following replacement

Posted on by Abigail Dennis

Last week, the Blaine Spring Creek Bridge construction wrapped up – traffic can now cross the creek, 10 miles south of Ennis. The bridge replacement was necessary considering the original bridge was slowly deteriorating.

