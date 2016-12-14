Blaine Spring Creek Bridge open to traffic following replacement Posted on December 14, 2016 by Abigail Dennis Last week, the Blaine Spring Creek Bridge construction wrapped up – traffic can now cross the creek, 10 miles south of Ennis. The bridge replacement was necessary considering the original bridge was slowly deteriorating. Recommended Articles Blaine Spring Bridge replacement nears completion Commissioners approve scope of work for Blaine Spring Creek bridge replacement Timeline set for Blaine Spring Bridge replacement Construction to replace Blaine Spring Creek Bridge on track Blaine Spring Creek Bridge construction begins earlier than expected
