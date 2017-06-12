Bill Sinclair: giving back through search and rescue

“He has done a great deal of improvements in facilities, equipment and training … his group is the poster child for search and rescue groups in our state,” said Frank Colwell, one of the few people to nominate Bill Sinclair for The Madisonian’s volunteer spotlight.

Sinclair has been with the Ruby Valley Search and Rescue team for four years, growing the group from four to 30 members quickly. And he has high standards for his team of volunteers, which he believes have contributed to their success and growth.

