Beaver tail stew and a hide or two

Students experience an outdoor classroom during annual Kids’ River Resource Day

Backed by the Ruby Mountains, the Woodson Ranch played host to this year’s Kids’ River Resource Day, an annual event for Madison County students in third through fifth grade. The day is a chance for students to experience a different sort of classroom while learning about landscape they call home. From seeing aquatic invertebrates to touching animal hides and skulls to learning about trapping culture from real mountain men, the day provided educated fun in the sun.

