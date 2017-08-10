Ann Goldthwait: Giving back and promoting local produce

Ann Goldthwait is going on 12 years in the Ruby Valley.

“We just love the small community and the weather and the beauty that’s around and to have the ability to hike and fish,” said Goldthwait.

Like many, Goldthwait and her husband moved to Madison County for its outdoor recreation opportunities, and quickly found a place within the community. She recognized a need for a farmers’ market to promote local produce and production.

