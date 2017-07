Cowboys and cowgirls 50 and up converged on the Madison County Fairgrounds rodeo arena last weekend for the National Senior Pro Rodeo. Contestants from 11 states and Canada participated in team roping, steer wrestling, tie down, ribbon roping, barrel racing and men’s and women’s breakaway roping during the two day event.

Read more here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp