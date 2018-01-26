Unhappy results: Madison County disappointed with fairgrounds master plan

TWIN BRIDGES – The Madison County Fair Board met Jan. 17 to hear from county commissioners regarding a final draft for the expansion of the fairgrounds. Both the county and fair board have been working with Great West Engineering since last year to complete a floodplain study and develop a master plan for the grounds. GWE determined that most of the current fairgrounds lies in the floodplain and any new construction would have to take place west of the grandstands, or be built up above the floodplain.

During a series of meetings and public hearings, the fair board determined four priority projects: campground improvements, toilet and shower facilities, hog barn improvements and an indoor arena. After learning the floodplain would hinder future construction, board members expressed concern that an indoor arena, built past the grandstands, would disturb the historic outlay of the grounds and cost too much.

“I told Craig after that meeting that I thought the indoor arena was just a pipe dream,” said board member Bill Holden.

GWE grant writer Craig Erickson has been the point of contact for the master plan. Erickson said during a November public meeting at the Twin Bridges High School he hoped to have the final draft to commissioners by the end of the year. According to newly appointed Madison County Commission Chair Ron Nye, the county received the final draft and was unhappy with the results.

“I was very, very disappointed in the final draft,” Nye said, “I thought for what it cost and what it is, I was disappointed.” Nye said commissioners drafted a letter to send to GWE, but would like to have the fair board’s input. According to Nye, the draft contained multiple errors and seemed incomplete.

Nye and fairgrounds grant administrator Jani Flinn said the final plan had not been publicly released, but both encouraged the board to read the draft. Flinn said the county has not accepted GWE’s final draft yet and that nothing is set in stone.

“I think before we move on, we all need to sit down – the livestock sales committee, the 4H council, the board and commissioners – and come up with a reasonable plan and figure out how to justify this letter,” said Nye.

Other business

The board heard from the county and the Town of Twin Bridges regarding the broken water line that runs under the river. The line was first discovered after the fairgrounds had received water bills with excessive usage. Twin Bridges public works completed a pressure test, which revealed a break in the line. Last week, Madison County Commissioners approved using leftover disaster funds to replace the line, as well as applying for an emergency Treasure State Endowment Program grant.

The question at hand now is the feasibility of boring new water and sewer lines, so the grounds can have working facilities year-round. Fair Board President Chad Armstrong asked Twin Bridges Mayor Tom Hyndman why the town is charging the fairgrounds for sewer all year, when they only have access part of the year. “It’s hard to pay the same rate when we only have access part time,” said Armstrong.

Fair manager Dana Escott said the board previously approached the town asking for some relief regarding their rate payments, but never heard back.

Madison County Commissioner Dan Allhands addressed the board during public comment about posting notice of public meetings. Allhands said the county recently received a complaint that meeting agendas were not emailed directly. Montana Code Annotated requires governing bodies to post agendas and minutes, but emails are a courtesy. “Just so everybody knows, our posting places are the administrative building, the courthouse and the Virginia City Post Office,” said Allhands.

Anyone wishing to receive county meeting agendas by email should contact the county commission office.

Randy Lowder, previous fair board president, brought up Montana Code Annotated 7-1-201, which describes boards created by the local government. Lowder asked if the fair board should be making decisions rather than recommendations to the commissioners. “What are the exact duties of the fair board?” Lowder asked. Commissioner Allhands said Lowder’s question had yet to be answered and suggested bringing a workshop to the county for all county-administered board members to learn the legalities of their specific duties.