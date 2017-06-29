3 Ennis students end rodeo season on a high note Posted on June 29, 2017 by Caitlin Avey Brand Morgan, Tracer Croy and Amanda Russell all finished their 2017 rodeo season earlier this month at the Montana State High School Rodeo finals in Baker. Read more here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp Recommended Articles Gold Rodeo of the Year High school rodeo action in Ennis this weekend Ennis High School varsity golf results Ennis students take center stage Ennis holds springtime rodeo
