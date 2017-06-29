3 Ennis students end rodeo season on a high note

Posted on by Caitlin Avey

Brand Morgan, Tracer Croy and Amanda Russell all finished their 2017 rodeo season earlier this month at the Montana State High School Rodeo finals in Baker.

Read more here: http://digital.madisoniannews.com/sub/account_login.asp

Recommended Articles

No Comments.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>