The 12C district volleyball tournament commenced over the weekend and all four Madison County teams participated, but only two earned a spot at divisionals.



The Ennis Mustangs and the Twin Bridges Lady Falcons took the top two spots at the district tournament in Phillipsburg on Oct. 26-27, and will head to divisionals in Manhattan Christian Nov. 2-4.

