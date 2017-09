Madison Valley Rural Fire Department responded to a call of a grass fire in the Virginia City Ranches just after 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, according to fire chief Shawn Christensen. At the time of the initial call, it was reported to be an acre in size and growing, with a grader and diesel fuel tank located in the vicinity of the fire.

